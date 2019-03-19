

CTV Montreal





Merchants and mall owners in the Montreal area are fighting over how late stores should stay open.

In 1990 Quebec legislators allowed shopping malls to stay open as late as 9 p.m. on weeknights, but it only became a routine part of rental agreements in many malls around 2004.

However since that decision the internet has become a dominating retail force and many merchants say it no longer makes sense to keep their storefronts open when foot traffic is very light.

Jean-Francois Grenier of Altus Analytics agrees with that assessment.

"Even if you were open 24 hours a day seven days a week, people have a certain buying power. They won't spend double what they're typically spending because you've got extended hours so you're just spreading the sales over longer hours," said Grenier.

Many merchants contend that even if they reduced their hours they would not see a decrease in sales and so would end up being more productive.

They also say with the drop in the unemployment rate they are having trouble finding employees willing to work for a salary they can afford to pay.

"Opening stores when you don't have any customers within the stores or within the shopping centre, it's costly for the retailer," said Grenier.

For their part mall owners said merchants have to work as part of an ecosystem, and say that when all stores are open in a mall, it makes the entire environment more attractive.

They point out that more food courts and mall restaurants attract more customers when they are open late, as compared to weekends when malls close at 5 p.m.