

CTV Montreal





Two police officers can be seen forcefully arresting a woman in downtown Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

The video was taken at around 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Berri and Ontario streets.

Montreal Police Commander Johnathan Martel told CTV Montreal that the woman, 36, was doing drugs on the sidewalk.

According to Martel, she was handcuffed so the officers could check her for drugs, but was screaming and uncooperative.

The officers forced her against the car, and then one appeared to slam her head against the glass.

Martel said the woman bit one of the officers on the forearm, and the officer in question hit her to loosen her grip.

The woman can be heard in the video screaming in pain throughout the ordeal.

The man who witnessed and filmed the incident has questions about how police handled the arrest.

"There's no reason to hurt her," said Jeremiah Hayes, who contacted CTV after the incident. "You can subdue her and get her into the car without having to slam her face twice against the hood."

Hayes said that the woman was bleeding after her head was slammed.

"[The police officers] are big and strong enough that they don't have to resort to that kind of physical violence," he said.

The bite was serious enough that the officer sought medical attention, but not much is known about the extent of the injury.

He also was required to file a report, Martel said, explaining his use of force.

It will be reviewed and assessed by senior officers at command post 21, where he is based.

The woman faces charges of assault and drug possession, and was released on a promise to appear.