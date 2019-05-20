Featured Video
Comedy show to raise money for flood victims
Workers clean up debris as clean up continues in certain sectors of in Ste-Marthe-sur-la-Lac, Que., Monday, May 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 12:05PM EDT
A group of Quebec comedians are lending a helping hand to victims of this year’s floods by putting on a benefit show on Monday night.
All funds raised will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross fund for flood victims.
The show, titled ‘Nous pour nous,’ will take place at the Olympia Theatre on Ste-Catherine St. East at 8 p.m.
Among the performers set to take part are host Rachid Badouri who will be joined by Lise Dion, Francois Belefeuille, Laurent Paquin, Mehdi Bousaidan, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Eddy King, Melanie Couture, Jay Du Temple, Julien Lacroix, Jean-Francois Mercier, Billy Tellier and Alexandre Barrette.
A similar show in 2017 raised $45,398 for victims of that year’s floods.
General admission for Monday’s show is $45.