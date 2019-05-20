

The Canadian Press





A group of Quebec comedians are lending a helping hand to victims of this year’s floods by putting on a benefit show on Monday night.

All funds raised will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross fund for flood victims.

The show, titled ‘Nous pour nous,’ will take place at the Olympia Theatre on Ste-Catherine St. East at 8 p.m.

Among the performers set to take part are host Rachid Badouri who will be joined by Lise Dion, Francois Belefeuille, Laurent Paquin, Mehdi Bousaidan, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Eddy King, Melanie Couture, Jay Du Temple, Julien Lacroix, Jean-Francois Mercier, Billy Tellier and Alexandre Barrette.

A similar show in 2017 raised $45,398 for victims of that year’s floods.

General admission for Monday’s show is $45.