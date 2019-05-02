CHIP presents Montreal’s first-ever fully accessible stand-up comedy on May 30, 2019

(Montreal - April 10, 2019) Communicaid for Hearing Impaired Persons (CHIP) announced today that it will present Comedy for a Cause: Accessible Comedy for All on May 30, 2019. The event will take place in conjunction with the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association (CHHA)’s National Educational Conference and Trade Show, which is coinciding with the Government of Canada’s third annual National AccessAbility Week.

“For our 40th anniversary, we wanted to create an event unlike anything Montreal has seen before” CHIP Executive Director, Heidy Wager, said. She added, “this is our chance to showcase accessibility -- to create a truly barrier-free environment where the whole community can laugh together.”

According to the Government of Canada, accessibility means enabling everyone to participate fully in society without barriers, including the more than 6 million Canadians aged 15 and over (22% of the population) who live with a disability.

The stand-up comedy show will be hosted by actor, humorist and disability-rights advocate Gael Hannanand will feature award-winning stand-up comedian DJ Demers. The event will be wheelchair accessible and feature closed captioning, T-loop, sighted guides, and, upon request, braille tickets and ASL interpretation.

Tickets are be available at https://comedy4cause.bpt.me. Audience wishing to ask more information could either send an email to info@hearhear.orgor call the CHIP office at 514-488-5552, ext. 4500.

CHIP is a registered non-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting people with hearing loss and their families and communities since 1979. Proceeds from this event go towards our new scholarships and bursaries for accessibility.