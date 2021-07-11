MONTREAL -- As of Monday, the physical distance required between two people from different households will be reduced to one metre, even indoors.

However, the new rule does not apply in places where people are engaged in physical activity or singing.

The maximum number of customers in a retail business will also be lifted.

Sports venues with bleacher seating will be able to accommodate 50 spectators indoors, or 100 spectators outdoors.

In all venues that accommodate an audience, spectators will be required to keep one empty seat between them.

The Fairness, Health and Safety Standards Commission is planning on releasing materials on the new workplace health guidelines by Monday.

The Ministry of Health said the relaxation of health measures is possible because of "the favourable epidemiological situation" and "the vaccination coverage which continues to be more and more important."

Wearing a mask still remains mandatory in public places.