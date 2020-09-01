MONTREAL -- Quebec authorities announced today that as of Wednesday, Sept. 2, combat sports will be allowed to return in the province, with certain limitations.

For one thing, athletes in boxing, jiu-jitsu, judo, taekwondo, kickboxing and all other combat sports will only be able to train with three other athletes, said Quebec's junior education minister, Isabelle Charest, in a press conference.

The sports are also, for now, limited to training -- galas and other major competitive events remain off the table, though Charest said that professional boxing galas will be able to resume at some point soon, when organizers submit safety plans that are approved.

Athletes will also need to sign consent forms that leave them well aware of the risks of contracting COVID-19, meaning the disease's long-term health effects, and they're also asked to stay very vigilant about their contact with people outside of sports, she said.

"This is very important, becase combat sports are still not risk-free and we want to be conscious that when we go out, we don't want to compromise everyone," Charest said.

The requirement to maintain a two-metre distance will still apply in every context outside of the fights and the warm-ups, she said, in order to limit the risk as much as possible.

The full plan can be found here.

When asked why these sports are resuming now -- after all other types of athletics were allowed back earlier this summer -- she said the protocols have been in the works for a while between health authorities and sports officials, and only now is the province deeming them ready.

"We've seen the progress and now we feel comfortable with all the protocols that have been put in place by... everyone who works in the combat sports industry," Charest said.

"We're comfortable with the way things are progressions, so this is why [we're doing it] today."

She also thanked the athletes for their patience during a nearly six-month ban on their sports.

"I'm so grateful for the way they've handled themselves and for the resilience they've shown and the way they've adapted to the situation," she said, adding at one point that she was "confident" the province will have their cooperation in following the rules.

The province has been eager to restart sports when possible, she says, because stopping people from participating, while it may stop the spread of the virus, also has an impact on physical and mental health.