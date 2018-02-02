The Coloured Women's Club will be hosting it’s annual Black History Month Soirée. An evening of fashion, music, spoken word and poetry featuring local artist from Montreal. Tapas style dining and wine will be served.



The Soirée will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 6:00 pm. At the Cote des Neiges Community Centre, 6767 Cote-des-Neiges Rd, Montreal. Tickets are $30.00 in advance. Should you wish to attend, please contact us at 514-481-2635.



All proceeds go to The Coloured Women’s Club Scholarship Fund. A wonderful evening awaits.

www.colouredwomensclub.org