Colorectal cancer screenings now more easily accessible to Quebecers

The Quebec Health Ministry says colorectal cancer screenings will now be more easily available at selected points of service across the province.

In a press release issued on Monday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Quebecers can now book an appointment on the Clic Santé web portal or by telephone.

The aim is to give people aged 50 to 74 faster access to colorectal cancer screenings, whether a doctor refers them or not.

Officials note this age group is most likely to be affected by this type of cancer.

Since 2013, access to screenings has been based on whether a doctor or nurse practitioner prescribes the test.

Colorectal cancer is currently the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Quebec.

The government says it wants to increase the number of people screened each year to detect the cancer before symptoms appear.

The hope is to relieve pressure on the already overflowing hospitals by allowing other professionals, such as nurses, to offer the screenings.

The Health Ministry notes that living a healthy, active lifestyle and reducing smoking, as well as the consumption of alcohol and processed meats, can help prevent colorectal cancer.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 5, 2024.