MONTREAL -- A cyclist is dead after a collision involving a pedestrian in Ile-Bizard on Sunday evening.

The cyclist was riding on Bord-du-Lac near Terasse Page at 6:15 when the collision occurred.

The 72-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was not injured but was treated for shock.

Police said there was no criminal element to the incident and the case has been transferred to the Quebec coroner's office.