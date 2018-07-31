

The Canadian Press





A woman was left in critical condition when she was struck by a vehicle in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early on Tuesday morning.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was attempting to cross Sherbrooke St. near City Councillors, but was not walking in the intersection, according to police.

A car travelling westbound struck the woman, who was thrown to the ground and suffered an injury to her head.

According to police, the injury may be life threatening.