Collision in Plateau leaves woman in critical condition
A woman who was crossing Sherbrooke St. was struck by a car early in the morning of Tues., July 31, 2018 and is in hospital in critical condition. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 7:44AM EDT
A woman was left in critical condition when she was struck by a vehicle in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early on Tuesday morning.
The victim, who is in her 40s, was attempting to cross Sherbrooke St. near City Councillors, but was not walking in the intersection, according to police.
A car travelling westbound struck the woman, who was thrown to the ground and suffered an injury to her head.
According to police, the injury may be life threatening.