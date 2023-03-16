Collision between minivan and truck leaves three dead, three injured in Quebec

SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAUCE, Que. -

A head-on collision between a minivan and a heavy truck in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region has left two children and their father dead.

Provincial police today confirmed the death of a 4-year-old girl after reporting Wednesday that a 12-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man had been killed in the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frédéric, about an hour's drive south of Quebec City.

The minivan was carrying a family of six — four children and two adults. Provincial police say that one of the van's occupants remains in critical condition while the other two suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities also said that none of the five people in the truck sustained any apparent injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collision, but investigators have ruled out weather or road conditions.

Initial findings showed that the 16-metre truck was travelling eastbound and the minivan was heading westbound at the time of impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.