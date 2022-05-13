Cold weather boosted Hydro-Quebec's electricity sales in first three months

Hydro-Quebec's net income rose by a quarter in the first three months of the year, as a particularly cold January led to higher electricity demand.

The Crown corporation said Thursday that its net income rose by $421 million, or 25.6 per cent, to $2.06 billion.

Hydro-Quebec attributed the growth to higher volumes in Quebec and abroad, higher export prices and increased aluminum production in Quebec.

January was the coldest month since 2004, with an average temperature of -14 C, compared to -7 C last year. The weather alone led to an increase in electricity sales of 3.6 TWh, generating $311 million in revenue.

In total, electricity sales in Quebec jumped by 5.3 TWh, leading to an increase in revenue of $546 million to $4.39 billion. However, this was offset by electricity purchases to meet winter demand, which increased by $269 million.

The company also benefited from higher prices outside Quebec. The average selling price was 7.4 cents/kWh compared to 5.1 cents/kWh for the same period last year. However, it had to reduce its exports by 1.8 TWh compared to last year due to the increased needs of Quebec consumers during the cold weather period. Net income from sales outside Quebec nevertheless increased by $115 million.