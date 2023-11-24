MONTREAL
    • Cold and bright weekend on the way in Montreal, possible snow Sunday

    If you’re thinking of doing some holiday shopping this weekend, looks like Saturday is your best bet for any outdoor markets, but bundle up because it will be cold.

    The morning will start off cold, with a wind chill of -12 degrees Celsius, however, there will be plenty of sunshine.

    The sun will help warm things up, and bring our daytime high to 2 degrees, closer to the normal seasonal temperature of 3 degrees.

    Saturday night is expected to be cloudy with a low of 1 degree.

    Sunday might be a better opportunity to do indoor chores or head to the malls. The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend, with the potential for periods of rain, and a daytime high of 4 degrees.

