

CTV Montreal





Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is the newest ambassador for the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, the hospital announced on Thursday.

In the role, Coderre will work to help raise essential funds for the hospital’s operations.

JGH Foundation President and CEO Myer Bick praised Coderre’s “affection for the Jewish General Hospital” and called the new role a “perfect match” due to Coderre’s experience and record.

In a statement, Coderre said he was “very pleased and honored to join the wonderful Jewish General Hospital Foundation team as an ambassador. I believe deeply in our health system. The challenges are great and the role of the foundations is paramount.”

Last week, Coderre was named a special adviser to multi-platform company Stingray. He served as mayor between 2013 and 2017 and, prior to that, was an MP for over 15 years and served in several federal cabinet positions.