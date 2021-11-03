MONTREAL -- After he was outed as having worked -- until just a few months ago -- for a real estate behemoth, mayoral candidate Denis Coderre reportedly said he'll unveil his full list of private-sector clients.

It's a change of course for Coderre, who on Tuesday again refused to unveil his client list, saying he was bound by confidentiality agreements.

His opponent, Valérie Plante, published her tax return on the weekend. In the last election, Coderre also made financial disclosures.

However, he maintains that since he's been working as a consultant since losing the 2017 election, he doesn't have that option anymore.

When running in 2017, “it was my salary,” he said on Tuesday. “Now I'm a consultant and I have to respect the law. I have to respect the agreement in the contract that I'm signing.”

La Presse revealed Wednesday morning that one of Coderre's recent clients was COGIR, the real-estate giant that owns scores of condos, retirement homes and commercial properties in Quebec and Ontario.

According to the paper, Coderre worked for COGIR from 2019 to 2021. The company's management told La Presse that Coderre is not bound by a confidentiality clause.

Coderre's contract involved "international development," according to the report. COGIR also has some property in the United States.

Ensemble Montréal hasn't responded to CTV News' request for comment to confirm when the financial disclosures will be made.

However, CTV News has confirmed that starting in May 2019, Coderre had spoken to the organization that stages the Formula One and Formula E races.

He has also held roles with media company Stingray Digital and has worked to raise money for the Jewish General Hospital.

La Presse claims there is only one contract that Coderre has warned will not be revealed since it is bound by a non-disclosure clause.

-- with files from CTV News' Billy Shields.