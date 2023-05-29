Cocktail, pizza and dessert recipe among those featured in new cookbook

Author Lisa Ahier's follow-up to The SoBo Cookbook is Together at SoBo, was recently published by Penguin Random House.

Ahier spoke with CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about her journey writing the book and developing new recipes.

Below are three recipes for those looking for a cocktail, main course and/or dessert idea.

CEDAR NEGRONI

Ingredients

1 oz Tofino Old Growth Cedar Gin

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz Campari

Orange rind, for garnish

Instructions

Pour the spirits into a rocks glass over ice. Stir for 30 seconds or until well chilled. Garnish with the orange rind.

A cedar negroni drink courtesy of the book Together at SoBo, published by Random House. SOURCE: Random House

MUSHROOM CARAMELIZED ONION AND GOAT CHEESE PIZZA

Ingredients (makes four 10-inch pizzas)

2 Tbsp butter

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 onions, thinly sliced

½ lb shiitake mushrooms, de-stemmed, cleaned and sliced ½ inch thick

2 large portobello mushrooms, cleaned and diced

½ lb cremini mushrooms, cleaned and sliced ½ inch thick

½ tsp salt

Pizza Dough, Tofino Style

1–2 cups Red Sauce

1 cup Pumpkin Seed Pesto

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup crumbled soft goat cheese

2 cups baby arugula

Instructions

In a medium heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium-high heat, add the butter and 2 Tbsp of the olive oil. As soon as the butter melts, add the onions and turn the heat to medium-low, stirring the onions frequently to prevent them from burning, until they reach a rich, dark brown, about 20 to 30 minutes. By cooking low and slow, you are creating so much flavor, bringing out the onion’s natural sweetness without any sharp, bitter taste. If the onions start to stick or burn, turn the heat to low and add 1 Tbsp water. Stir too much and the onions won’t brown; stir too little and they burn. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Heat the remaining ¼ cup olive oil in a separate medium heavy-bottomed frying pan over high heat. As soon as it starts to smoke, add all the mushrooms and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and season with the salt.

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Form the dough for one pizza at a time on its floured pan, following the method on page 120. Once you have shaped one piece of dough, immediately spoon ¼ cup red sauce and ¼ cup pesto on top. Use a spatula or the back of the spoon to spread them out evenly. Sprinkle with one-quarter of the onions, ¾ cup mozzarella, one-quarter of the mushrooms, and ¼ cup goat cheese.

Repeat the shaping and topping process with the remaining balls of dough.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the cheese golden.

Remove from the oven and garnish with arugula.

Mushroom and goat cheese pizza, as found in the Together at SoBo cook book, published by Random House. SOURCE: Random House

GRILLED PEACH AND RASPBERRY MELBA

Ingredients (serves four)

Melba Sauce

2 cups frozen or fresh raspberries

½ cup sugar

¼ cup orange juice

½ tsp salt

The Melba

4 lusciously ripe peaches, halved and pitted

Oil, for brushing (optional)

1 pint vanilla ice cream (page 213)

1 pint fresh raspberries, for garnish (optional)

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chiffonade, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the melba sauce: In a small heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine the raspberries, sugar, orange juice and salt.

Cook down until the sugar has melted and raspberries are softened, about 5 to 10 minutes, then stir with a wooden spoon. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Using an immersion blender or in a traditional blender, blend the sauce until smooth. This sauce can be made in advance and stored in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Grill the peaches: Brush the cut sides of the fruit with oil. Place the peaches on the grill (you can use a gas or charcoal grill or an indoor grill pan) cut side down over direct heat until the flesh develops grill marks and starts to soften, about 3 to 5 minutes. Brush the skins with oil, then flip the peaches and grill for another 2 to 3 minutes. The skin will loosen, and you can ease it off.

Alternatively, you can broil the peaches: Preheat the broiler or oven to 500°F. Keep the ice cream and melba sauce on hand. Place the peaches' skin side down in a broiler pan. Set the pan under the broiler or in the oven for 3 to 4 minutes. Once the tops of the peaches start to caramelize, they are ready.

To serve: Once the peaches are hot and bubbly, assemble your dessert any way you’d like it. I’m a sauce-on-the-bottom-hot-peaches-then-ice-cream-on-top kind of girl. Garnish with raspberries and fresh mint chiffonade, if you desire.

Grilled peach and rasberry melba as published in The SoBo Cookbook, published by Random House. SOURCE: Random House