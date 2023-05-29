Cocktail, pizza and dessert recipe among those featured in new cookbook

Three recipes from Lisa Ahier's 'Together at SoBo,' which was recently published by Random House. SOURCE: Random House. Three recipes from Lisa Ahier's 'Together at SoBo,' which was recently published by Random House. SOURCE: Random House.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon