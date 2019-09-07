

The Canadian Press





The coast is clear for Rejean Hebert to become the official Liberal candidate in Longueuil-Saint-Hubert.

His only other declared opponent, Eric Beaulieu, decided to support to his candidacy.

Beaulieu, a Saint-Hubert borough councillor for the past 10 years, confirmed to the Canadian Press yesterday Friday that he was withdrawing from the Liberal nomination contest "by mutual agreement" with the party.

Hebert was the Parti Quebecois's health minister between 2012 and 2014 under Pauline Marois's minority government.