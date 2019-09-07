Coast is clear for Liberal candidate in Longueuil
Rejean Hebert is all but a lock to run for the Liberals in Longueuil-St. Hubert in the federal election.
The coast is clear for Liberal hopeful Rejean Hebert in Longueuil-Saint-Hubert.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 10:12AM EDT
The coast is clear for Rejean Hebert to become the official Liberal candidate in Longueuil-Saint-Hubert.
His only other declared opponent, Eric Beaulieu, decided to support to his candidacy.
Beaulieu, a Saint-Hubert borough councillor for the past 10 years, confirmed to the Canadian Press yesterday Friday that he was withdrawing from the Liberal nomination contest "by mutual agreement" with the party.
Hebert was the Parti Quebecois's health minister between 2012 and 2014 under Pauline Marois's minority government.
Latest Montreal News
- Google Doodle celebrates a dissident Quebec artist
- The religious sites throughout Montreal open doors for the weekend
- Five Laval police injured in high-speed chase
- 'We are ready': Atlantic Canada prepares for Category 2 Hurricane Dorian
- Construction work leads to beloved NDG depanneur being demolished