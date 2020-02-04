MONTREAL -- A coalition of students announced on Tuesday their intention to spend a week protesting against government inaction on climate change.

The group is made up of high-school, CEGEP and university students. They call themselves the Student Coalition for an Environmental and Social Turn (CEVES, according to the French acronym).

From March 28 to April 3, students in high school, CEGEP and university should skip classes to participate in workshops and non-violent demonstrations, CEVES urged.

CEVES said it's hard to predict the number of students who will participate. When Greta Thunberg came to Montreal in October, hundreds of thousands of people protested alongside her, many of them students. CEVES is hoping for similar numbers in March.