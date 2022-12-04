Coalition filing complaints after alleged driving while Black incident in Laval

The racial justice group, The Red Coalition, is planning to file a complaint against the Laval police chief after they say a man was racially profiled in September.

Carl Luberisse, 41, was travelling home for a work break as he always did, when he was pulled over by Laval police (SPL) officers.

He believes it was an instance of racial profiling.

Security footage shows Luberisse approaching the door to his workplace, but officers stop him from entering.

He said the police asked him to stop and identify himself, which he did not want to do. He said they told him that his car was registered to a 30-year-old, and he continually asked officers why they wanted his ID.

In the end, Luberisse got tickets for failing to signal a turn and for obstructing a police officer, which added up to fines of more than $650.

"I'm not a gangster. I'm not a thug," he said. "I got two kids. I'm working. I'm a father. So they need to change this."

Laval police and Luberisse's place of work did not respond to CTV News requests for comment.

Luberisse claims the police interaction led to his dismissal from his job.

The Red Coalition said it will file complaints against the SPL officers and its chief, Pierre Brochet.

The coalition alleges that its aware of several instances of racial bias by the SPL and is calling for the Quebec Human Rights Commission to investigate the force.

"They need to apologize," said Luberisse. "They need to change this situation. It's not making sense."

The coalition would also like Quebec to reconsider its plans to appeal a recent court decision which bars police from conducting street checks.

"What separates us from police?" asked Red Coalition founder Joel Debellefeuille. "Absolutely nothing, except they wear a badge. So you cannot tell me that they do not have the same stereotypes that everybody in this room knows what I'm referring to about black people."

The coalition hopes the province will change course to prevent racial profiling in the future.