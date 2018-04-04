

A coalition is calling for Quebec to abolish the time limit on civil cases dealing with sexual assault.

Quebec remains one of the only provinces in the country to maintain the policy.

Lawyers, opposition parties, and a survivor of sexual abuse are uniting to send the message that there should be no limits for victims of sexual assault to take their aggressors to court.

“The civil code is unfair as far as we're concerned,” said sex abuse victim Sebastien Richard.

Called a prescription period, it amounts to a legal deadline for how long victims have to start legal proceedings or pursue financial compensation.

“All the victims should be allowed to sue, notwithstanding any form of delay and it's the way to permit them to have their day in court,” explained lawyer and former justice minister Marc Bellemare.

The time limit used to be three years, but in 2013, the window to file a civil suit was expanded to 30 years.

Critics argue that's still not enough.

“I believe that after the #metoo movement, it's really time that the judicial system adapts itself to the reality of the victims of sexual abuse,” said PQ justice critic Veronique Hivon.

They say there shouldn't be a limit because feelings of guilt and shame can silence victims for decades.

“What we know from what is written in scientific literature is that normally men are known for taking 35 years before asking for help. In our case against the Holy Cross Congregation, the average was 43 years,” said Richard.

Last December, Quebec's ombudsman Marie Rinfret released a report calling for the time limits to be abolished:

"If there is one field where the time factor should be abolished, it is in this specific context, where suffering extends over time and often freezes the ability to bounce back," she wrote in it.

"This is why our justice procedures should send a clear message affirming that sexual assault, conjugal violence and violence against children are unacceptable and that the victims may be heard, regardless of the time when they exercise the remedies available to them."

The last changes to civil case time limits were adopted unanimously by the National Assembly was under a PQ government, which is why a spokesperson for Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee said criticism from the PQ now is purely partisan.