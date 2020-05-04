MONTREAL -- As it already did for construction sites and other industries allowed to resume operations by the Government of Quebec, the Commission des normes, de l'assurance, de la sante et de la securite du travail (CNESST) has published a dedicated “health standards guide” for the reopening of schools and daycare centres.

Preschools and elementary schools will gradually be able to start welcoming children everywhere in Quebec starting next week, except those in the Communaute metropolitaine de Montreal (CMM).

De nouvelles trousses d’outils virtuelles pour les employeurs et les travailleurs des milieux de l’éducation et des services de garde sont en ligne sur notre site Web. Consultez-les! https://t.co/mlW3mNoSpo pic.twitter.com/DoFJRBzsd9 — CNESST (@CNESST) May 4, 2020

The “COVID-19 kits” are intended to help principals and teachers or educators to adapt their routines and their premises in order to limit the risks of a COVID-19 outbreak in their establishments.

First and foremost, there is an emphasis on prohibiting anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 from entering the facility, such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or sudden loss of smell or taste.

Each staff member is advised to answer a questionnaire and perform a self-assessment each day before arriving at his or her workplace.

The CNESST also advises refusing access to any person (pupil or staff member) whose loved one living in the same accommodation has symptoms or is in isolation due to COVID-19.

