CNESST investigating workplace electrocution
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:23AM EDT
A 59-year-old man died Monday when he was electrocuted inside a seniors' residence.
Quebec's labour board (CNESST) is investigating what appears to be a workplace accident.
The man was found unconscious inside the home on Gouin Blvd. late in the day Monday, but by the time emergency crews arrived he had stopped breathing and was pronounced dead.
