Closures this week at La Fontaine Tunnel and Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

Drivers in the Montreal area should expect closures this week at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be closed in both directions on Tuesday night due to work on the Souligny interchange.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Highway 25 toward the South Shore will be closed between Exit 4 and the entrance from Île Charron. Exit 90 and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street East will be closed heading into Montreal.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the work on the Souligny interchange, crews will also be carrying out maintenance work on the tunnel and highway.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be open over the weekend, but the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed entirely.

The bridge linking Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion will be closed in both directions from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The Transport Ministry said the closure is required to install a membrane and carry out asphalting operations on the bridge.

Westbound, the closure will be between Exit 41 and the entrance from Saint-Charles Ave. Eastbound, the closure will be between Exit 35 and the entrance from Anciens-Combattants Blvd.

Tolls will be suspended in both directions on Highway 30 during the closure, in addition to other mitigation measures already in place.

The Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will return to a three-lane configuration Monday morning, with two Montreal-bound lanes open for morning rush hour.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2024.