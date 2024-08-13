MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Closures this week at La Fontaine Tunnel and Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    FILE: The approach to the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge on Highway 40 is seen empty of traffic after being closed, in Montreal, Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe FILE: The approach to the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge on Highway 40 is seen empty of traffic after being closed, in Montreal, Friday, May 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
    Share

    Drivers in the Montreal area should expect closures this week at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.

    The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be closed in both directions on Tuesday night due to work on the Souligny interchange.

    Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Highway 25 toward the South Shore will be closed between Exit 4 and the entrance from Île Charron. Exit 90 and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street East will be closed heading into Montreal.

    All lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

    In addition to the work on the Souligny interchange, crews will also be carrying out maintenance work on the tunnel and highway.

    The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be open over the weekend, but the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed entirely.

    The bridge linking Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion will be closed in both directions from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

    The Transport Ministry said the closure is required to install a membrane and carry out asphalting operations on the bridge.

    Westbound, the closure will be between Exit 41 and the entrance from Saint-Charles Ave. Eastbound, the closure will be between Exit 35 and the entrance from Anciens-Combattants Blvd.

    Tolls will be suspended in both directions on Highway 30 during the closure, in addition to other mitigation measures already in place.

    The Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will return to a three-lane configuration Monday morning, with two Montreal-bound lanes open for morning rush hour.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News