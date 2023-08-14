Closing the door on nuclear power 'would be irresponsible,' says Quebec energy minister

The Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, is not closing the door on nuclear power, pointing out that in the context of energy transition, all renewable energy sources must be studied.

Closing the door on nuclear power "would be irresponsible," but projects for new energy sources must be "socially acceptable and economically profitable," said Fitzgibbon on the sidelines of a press conference in Montreal Monday morning.

Hydro-Québec is assessing the current state of the Gentilly-2 power plant, which was shut down in 2012, in order to "inform its reflections on Quebec's future energy supply."

This news, first reported by Le Journal de Montréal last week, created strong reactions from experts who consider that nuclear power would not be the preferred solution in Quebec.

But Minister Fitzgibbon was keen to clarify the corporation's intentions.

Hydro-Québec's new CEO, Michael Sabia, is "currently looking at the imbalance" between energy supply and demand in Quebec, "and he says we have to look at available energy sources, which includes nuclear, but we're far from having decided, no decision has been made, either by Hydro-Québec or by the government," Fitzgibbon said.

The decision on nuclear power "could be in a year or two, or three years, or never," and "socially, if we ever go nuclear, there's a communication job to be done," acknowledged Pierre Fitzgibbon.

NEW NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY

"Mr. Sabia asked, 'Is it possible to see if there are things we can do for Gentilly 2 on the site?,' but we're not talking about putting in CANDU reactors from the 60s. At this point, experts will look at whether there are possibilities," Fitzgibbon said.

CANDU reactors produce large quantities of nuclear waste, and their operations involve radioactivity-related hazards.

On the sidelines of the press conference, Fitzgibbon referred more than once to small modular reactors (SMRs), which correspond to a nuclear reactor installation that is usually smaller than a traditional nuclear power plant.

"Since CANDU, 60 years have gone by, so are there any new technologies?" he asked, adding "there are 77 SMRs in the world being developed, but there are none in operation, so it's premature to conclude that we can do nuclear at reasonable costs and for environmental purposes where people will be comfortable."

However, the government will keep a close eye on the development of these new nuclear power generation technologies.

"We need more renewable energy if we want increased industrial development in Quebec. The question will be: at what price can we create new renewable energies, and is that price acceptable to businesses?"

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 14, 2023.