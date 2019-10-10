

Staff, The Canadian Press





SAINT-JÉROME -- Closing arguments begin Thursday in the trial of Ugo Fredette, accused of two premeditated murders, including that of his wife Véronique Barbe.

His lawyer, Louis-Alexandre Martin, will be the first to address the members of the jury at the courthouse in Saint-Jérome.

He will argue why his client should be found guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau will then explain the government's case.

According to Baribeau, Ugo Fredette did not accept Barbe's intention to separate, and stabbed her 17 times, killing her on Sept. 14, 2017. He then fled, dragging with him a six-year-old child.

As for Yvon Lacasse, 71, whom he met at a Lachute rest stop, the Crown will argue that the accused killed him to steal his vehicle and pursue his escape more discreetly than in his own car.

The trial began at the end of September.

