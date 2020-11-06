MONTREAL -- Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon's lawyers will try to convince the court on Friday that he is innocent and did not commit rape, as closing arguments begin at the Montreal courthouse.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Melanie Hebert will hear the lawyers present the two versions of the facts offered during the trial.

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard will argue why the founder of Just for Laughs should be convicted on two counts: rape and indecent assault.

Rozon is accused of having committed these crimes 40 years ago, in a house in the Laurentians, when he was 25 years old.

The accused, who is now 65, has denied any misconduct or crime, suggesting that the complainant's version of events does not hold water.

She testified on the first day of the trial, which began on Oct. 13.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.