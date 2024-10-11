'Climate of fear and intimidation' at Montreal elementary school, government probe finds

Quebec's education ministry said it is bringing in what it calls "unprecedented measures" after a government investigation found teachers at a school in a Montreal school had created a "climate of fear and intimidation."

Pushing, yelling, bullying and abusing students physically and psychologically -- that's what the Quebec government says is happening at Bedford Elementary School.

But the allegations against the French public school in Côte-des-Neiges go further than that.

"Refusing to recognize that autism exists, refusing to teach sexual education or science, having a student to lose his consciousness and instead of helping, you start praying?" Education Minister Bernard Drainville said.

The education ministry is investigating 11 teachers. Drainville said if their presence is deemed to pose a risk to the security of students, then their teaching credentials could be withdrawn.

"This whole environment, where adults, who are supposed to take care of our kids, are taking care of themselves, before taking care of our kids," he said.

Three other schools under the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) are also now under the ministry's microscope. Saint-Pascal-Baylon Elementary, Bienville Elementary, and La voie High School will be audited as well.

In a statement sent to CTV News, the school service centre said Bedford School has already been the subject of several interventions due to problems in the past and that it will implement all recommendations concerning student wellbeing.

The ministry's report had some teachers at the school on the defensive.

"Maybe that was in the past," one teacher told CTV News. "Now, it's becoming different because my team is working really, really hard."

The ministry says it is sending two coaches to Bedford Elementary to put together a plan to fix problems. It's due no later than Nov. 30.