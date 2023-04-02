Climate group celebrates a year of weekly demonstrations in front of Legault's office

Members of the Mothers Step In collective gathered Sunday to mark the first anniversary of their weekly demonstrations in front of Quebec Premier Francois Legualt's Montreal office to demand more government action on the climate crisis.

The group celebrated its 51st consecutive demonstration held in front of the Sherbrooke Street building on Sunday. Since April 4 of last year, mothers, grandmothers, children and allies gathered every Sunday to voice their concerns about environmental issues.

Among other demands, Mothers Step In, or Mères au front in French, is calling for a 65 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a target derived from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's recommendations.

Andréanne Grimard, who initiated the movement of weekly rallies, says the idea was born from a "sense of urgency."

The collective includes some thirty groups active across the province.

This report was first published in French on April 2, 2023.