Climate change could prolong your seasonal allergies, say Montreal researchers

Climate change could prolong your seasonal allergies, according to Montreal researchers.

With spring in full swing and flowers in bloom, many people are struggling with a range of symptoms, including breathing difficulty, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

The annual hazard could worsen as climate change raises temperatures worldwide, making the warm season start earlier and last longer, says an allergy specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

