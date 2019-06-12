

The Canadian Press





Clifford Starke still wants to buy the Montreal Alouettes.

The Montreal businessman told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has sent the CFL an amended purchase offer for the Alouettes.

Last month, Starke announced his intent to purchase and did table an initial offer before falling out of the running for the franchise.

The Alouettes are now being run by the CFL, which took over ownership May 31 from American businessman Bob Wetenhall and his son, Andrew.

According to a league source, Montreal natives Peter and Jeffrey Lenkov head up a partnership that's currently doing its due diligence on the club.

Peter Lenkov, 55, is a producer in Hollywood while Jeffrey Lenkov, 53, is a lawyer practising in California.