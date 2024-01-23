Class action authorized for COVID-19 outbreaks in CHSLDs
A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Quebec government on behalf of all public long-term care home (CHSLD) residents that experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first year.
The lawsuit in Superior Court alleges that the province's response to the first two waves of COVID-19 was improvised and that a pre-existing pandemic plan was ignored until it was too late.
Members of the class action include anyone living in a CHSLD that experienced a COVID-19 outbreak infecting at least 25 per cent of residents between March 13, 2020, and March 20, 2021.
The plaintiff, Jean-Pierre Daubois, had filed a class action in April 2020 following the death of his mother at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée.
His mother, Anna José Maquet, died on April 3, 2020 at the age of 94.
According to the court document, Maquet was well until the morning of April 3, when she began to have difficulty breathing.
According to her children, she was not able to see the doctor that day and did not receive the care her condition required.
She worsened during the day and died in the evening.
The suit seeks compensation of at least $100,000 for each member infected, $40,000 for members who didn't get sick and additional compensation for both groups' families.
The class action also aims to obtain an extra $10 million in punitive damages and alleges that government decisions — including moving hospital patients into long-term care centres — led to additional deaths.
More than 5,000 people died in Quebec's long-term care centres during the period covered by the class-action lawsuit.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.
