City worker falls through ice in Pointe-Claire
A snow-removal vehicle fell through the ice in Pointe-Claire with a city-worker on board.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 8:44PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 8:55PM EST
A rescue team pulled a person from the frigid Lac Saint-Louis Saturday night after the small snow-removal vehicle they were operating fell through the ice.
It happened at around 5:30 pm near Lakeshore and Cartier Ave.
The person was rushed to hospital by ambulance, however their condition is unknown at this time.
More details to come…
