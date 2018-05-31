

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal announced a $15 million investment geared towards the improvement of the city's bike culture.

The investment will cover 48 bike path development projects, and four large-scale intiatives to improve the current cycling circuit.

By 2019, city officials believe that Montreal will have over 879 kilometers of bike paths througout 16 boroughs and four cities.

"The programming we are releasing today focuses on quality-protected developments, more than just adding kilometers," Marianne Giguere, Plateau city councillor, said in a statement.

"We will be able to enjoy the first bike ride on Saint-Andre, the addition of reserved space, and the installation of twenty bike repair stations," Giguere added.

The project at the core of this investment is the installation of a 1.8 kilometer-long bike lane on Saint-Andre St. east. Measures will be implemented to limit auto traffic and prioritize right of way for cyclists. Work is currently underway, officials said, and is expected to be complete in 2019.

Also on the roster is the development of an elevated bike bath in Outremont, and increased safety measures will be put into place on the Clark bike path.

Work will begin this summer on a new, "protected" bike path on Pine Avenue and Roy St, and will be completed in 2019.

Current bike paths will also be extended, like the one on De Maisonneuve. Officials say the path will be extended eastward to rue du Havre and boast new synchronized lights.

The bike path along Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard will be extended from 87th Avenue to the path at Parc-Nature-Pointe-aux-Trembles - linking two bike paths and providing a safer access to the park.

Safety is at the cornerstone of the investment, according to city councillor Eric Alan Caldwell.

"Our vision of bike network development is anchored in Vision Zero - the measures and amenities we are unveiling today are perfectly in line with this vision and will make cycling comfortable, safe, and friendly," he said in a statement.