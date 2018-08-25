

The Canadian Press





The City of Montreal is preparing to file a $42 million lawsuit against disgraced construction magnate Tony Accurso and three other former executives, according to a La Presse report.

According to the report, the city hired a law firm earlier this summer to prepare a case for recovering the money lost to fraud and corruption. The suit will target the Simard-Beaudry and Louisbourg companies, which won numerous construction contracts from Montreal in the 2000s.

The city alleges these companies participated in rigging the rules of competition for companies submitting bids for contracts.

Both companies are no longer active, leading attorneys to go after executives.

Accurso was sentenced to four years in prison in July after being convicted the previous month of participating in a collusion system in Laval. Accurso was later released pending an appeal.