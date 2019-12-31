MONTREAL -- Montreal will launch a snow removal operation following the latest winter storm to hit the city, but not until Thursday.

The city is clearing snow as of now and will continue to do so, but will only start snow removal at 7 a.m. Thursday, a day after the statutory holiday on New Year's Day.

Jean-Francois Parenteau, the executive committee member responsible for snow clearing, said Tuesday the storm that hit the city Monday has already dropped 15 cm of snow, with another three to six cm expected in the next 24 hours.

This will be the second snow-clearing operation of the season in Montreal - although technically the first, in response to an early November storm, was in the fall.