City to hold forum to get you involved in municipal democracy
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 7:44PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 8:43PM EDT
With the Quebec election campaign underway, the City of Montreal is taking the opportunity to talk about how Montreal residents can get involved in democracy on a municipal level.
Montreal and the Institute of Political Alternatives will hold a public forum on Sept. 21 and 22 at l'Universite de Montreal to brainstorm new ways to improve the democratic process - and get people involved.
“Our responsibility as an urban think tank with the new administration is to not only get people to know about these instruments, but to understand them and apply them. How do you go to your borough council meeting? How do you pose a question? How do you prepare a request - a demand for certain action?” said Dimitri Roussopoulos, who is the president of the Institute Of Political Alternatives.
