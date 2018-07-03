

CTV Montreal





Extra shuttles have been added between Chateauguay and Montreal, as the city attempts to find solutions to the heavy traffic on the Mercier Bridge.

The RTM is also offering free fares for its Candiac train lines and buses, for this week only.

It's all in an effort to help motorists who use the Mercier Bridge to commute from the South Shore.

The bridge is down to one lane in each direction thanks to repairs that will continue for most of the summer.

"As long as I've been an adult, there's been issues with the bridge, construction on the bridge," one woman said.

"Every year it's like that in the summer," another woman said. "I feel like a prisoner."

The government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Everyday we'll keep a look at what happened on the Mercier Bridge and the impact of the road work and if it's possible to add other measures, we will do it," said Martin Girard of Transport Quebec.

Still, motorists are fed up.

"We've actually talked about moving and it's the first time we've considered moving over to the other side of the bridge just because it's so inconvenient," one driver said.