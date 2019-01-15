

CTV Montreal





Meteorologists and historians believe that this weekend's baptism by snow could actually have been the coldest snowstorm experienced by Montrealers in a century.

On Sunday, temperatures were below -15 degrees and snowfall accumulation was expected to exceed 25 cm.

According to the Twitter account YUL Weather Records, the last time Montreal experienced a similar snowstorm was on January 16th, 1920.

On that day in history, a total of 30.2 cm of snow fell, and the daytime high reached -19.4.

Environment Canada advised people to postpone "non-essential travel" until conditions improve, which may not be for a couple of days.

"There is another storm that may be heading our way for the middle of the week, so we expect more snow," said Michelle Fleury, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. "But it won't be as cold as it is today."

City deploying trucks and employees

The City of Montreal says it is prepared and will have fleets of trucks and 3,000 employees out on the streets on Sunday and Monday to clear the snow.

"You're going to have 1,000 trucks on the road this evening and we will continue the job until the end of precipitation, of course," said Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson.

Sabourin said the public should strongly consider commuting by metro and buses on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures had been bitterly cold much of the week, dropping steeply on Friday evening with a low of -21C, and -31C with the wind.