

CTV Montreal





Children in Montreal are learning more about dogs, thanks to a partnership between the city and Zootherapy Quebec.

About 20 children gathered in the Sud-Ouest borough Monday morning to hear tips about canine temperament and how to avoid being bitten - with the assistance of Albert, a Dutch sheepdog.

At the beginning of the session, an instructor asked if any of the children had been nipped by a dog before – and about ¼ of the group said they had.

This, according to the city, proves the need to educate children on proper safety measures when encountering a dog they’ve never met, or just how to generally behave.

This kind of safety has been a hot topic in Montreal, ever since the fatal mauling of a woman – Christiane Vadnais – by a pit bull-type dog in her backyard.

At the time, Mayor Denis Coderre introduced controversial breed-specific legislation – it was later repealed.

City councilors are expected to vote on a revised draft of the animal control bylaw at the end of August.

This class is just one of the many initiatives the city has planned to increase child safety when dealing with potentially dangerous dogs.

“[We want to] help children recognize the body language of dogs,” said Regine Hetu, clinical coordinator at Zootherapie Quebec.

“After that we teach them how to safely approach a dog – we tell them they have to ask the permission of the adult, but of the dog too by showing a hand the proper way,” she said.

Approximately 3000 kids are expected to take part in the program over the course of the summer – the highest number of participants since it was introduced 25 years ago.