

CTV Montreal





Some wheelchair users say they are frustrated that a new public toilet designed to be accessible to people with disabilities is not well thought out.

The $100,000, high-tech, self-cleaning public toilet at Papineau Metro includes instructions in Braille, an entrance that is large enough for wheelchair access, and has a disabled access logo on the door.

Sensors in the floor, however, detect weight and prevent the door from closing if it exceeds 300 kilograms.

The aim of the sensors is to stop more than one person at a time from using the facility.

Advocates for wheelchair users are calling it insulting, because many electric wheelchairs weigh more than 160 kilograms on their own.

Wheelchair rights’ group RAPLIQ said it's already hard enough to find an accessible bathroom in the city. Many restaurants and shops, for example, have an accessible entrance, but their washrooms inside are not accessible.

It makes these new public toilets doubly frustrating, said Linda Gauthier of RAPLIQ.

“That was our chance to be able to go everywhere and there was probably nearby a washroom like that, a wheelchair friendly one for us,” said Gauthier. “If we are too heavy or if we use an electric wheelchair, the door doesn’t close so I was frustrated, upset.”

The City of Montreal sent CTV a statement regarding the matter. It said: “A technical problem was identified with the sensors in the Papineau station unit: when the weight is not distributed, the door does not close. The city is actively working to resolve the problem. Please note that the maximum weight for toilets is 300 kg (660 pounds), in order to accommodate the greatest possible number of people and meet a variety of contingencies.”

Gauthier suggests the city set the sensors to 450 kilograms, which would cover most motorized wheelchair users.

The city plans to install 12 of these bathrooms downtown at a total cost of $3 million.