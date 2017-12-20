

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s pit bull ban is about to end.

The city’s new leadership is fulfilling a campaign promise to repeal the most controversial parts of the animal control bylaw, which effectively banned pit bulls and similar types of dogs.

Projet Montreal city councillor Craig Sauve, responsible for the portfolio pertaining to animals, presented the motion to the Executive Committee Wednesday morning, taking steps to officially amend bylaw 16-060.

Regulations for dangerous dogs, regardless of breed, will stay in place.

Under the new regulation, no breeds or types of dogs are banned, and pit bull-type dogs won’t be required to wear a muzzle. Any dog deemed aggressive or bites someone, however, may be required to do so. Dogs over a certain weight will still have to wear a harness.

The City of Montreal will issue a single type of licence to dog owners, no matter the breed.

Dog owners with the special pit bull-type licence will be able to keep that one; it will be considered as a regular licence. Anyone needing a licence can get it at the regular fee as of Wednesday.

The overhauled animal regulation bylaw is expected to be presented to city council in 2018, after city councillors consult with experts, scientists, dog behaviouralists and dog psychologists to make changes.

The controversial bylaw banning certain dog breeds was passed by former mayor Denis Coderre in 2016 under vocal opposition.