MONTREAL -- The City of Saint-Jerome is preparing its post-COVID-19 recovery plan, although the pandemic is far from over.

Saint-Jerome is setting up a working committee to examine the pandemic’s impact on the local economy and find solutions to help the community recover from the crisis.

The initiative, called Destination VSJ 2022 (for Vitalite Sante Joie), will be led by the team whose mandate was to work on the next five-year strategic plan that the city was preparing to adopt.

"I asked that Exercise Destination 2025 be abandoned so that we could concentrate all of our efforts on a short-term intervention strategy," said Stephane Maher, mayor of Saint-Jerome in a press release.

Maher hopes for Destination VSJ 2022 to finish assessing the effects of the pandemic on citizens and industries in time for the City to implement solutions by April 2022.