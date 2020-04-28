MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it will continue to offer local businesses a delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in a state of emergency in the city.

The delivery service began as a pilot project announced April 6.

The Societes de developpement commercial de Montreal (SDC) is running the program in collaboration with Jalon MTL and COOP Carbone/Esplanade and is available to any business that is a member of the SDC or is located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Verdun, or Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension boroughs.

Visit this site for a list of SDCs by borough.

To use the service, the business must make a delivery request on a secure platform and bicycle delivery people will pick up orders one to five times a day depending on volume and deliver them to customers’ addresses.

The orders placed before 1 p.m. are delivered in the afternoon and those after 1 p.m. are delivered the following morning.

The service excludes the following deliveries: