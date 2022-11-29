City of Montreal expected to announce highest tax increase since 2010

Valerie Plante's administration at the City of Montreal will release its budget today, and it will be the largest tax increase in over a decade.

CTV News has learned residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent, in 2023. It’s the largest tax increase, since 2010.

The tax increase will vary by borough and property valuation.

The increase in taxes is meant to make up the $300 million increased spending, which rose from $6.46 billion to $6.76 billion.

There will also be a 2.9 per cent increase on commercial properties.

Montreal's opposition Ensemble Montreal raised concerns about cost overruns on several projects in the city earlier this month.

The mayor and her executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier will make the budget public at 11 a.m.

With files from CTV News reporter Matt Gilmour.