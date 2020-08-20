MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is continuing to redevelop Sainte-Catherine St. West, and announced Thursday that it is awarding a $20-million contract to Ceveco Inc. to complete the construction work at Phillips Square.

The work is scheduled to start in September and last until summer 2022.

The work will restore the Edward VII monument, as well as upgrade lighting and traffic lights in the area as well as repair underground infrastructure the city describes as "end-of-life."

"With the redevelopment of Phillips Square and the surrounding area, we are responding to a clearly expressed public need for more green space to relax and enjoy all that downtown has to offer," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante in a news release.

The development project will also result in a significantly widened sidewalk, more green space and street furniture.

Free WiFi and a new LED lighting concept are also planned for the area.

Ceveco is a local urban lanscaping firm that counts Place du Canada, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle and the Place du Centenaire renovations among its recent projects.