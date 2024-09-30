City dismantles homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school

Crews from the City of Longueuil dismantled a homeless encampment near the Petits-Explorateurs elementary school on Monday under the supervision of police officers.

The workers removed several tents that had been set up near the corner of Bourassa and Després roads.

City officials said the encampment needed to be moved following the relocation of the Halte du coin shelter and to accommodate upcoming construction work on the church nearby.

A man experiencing homelessness packs up his belongings after police dismantled a homeless encampment in Longueuil on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (CTV News)

The Halte du coin is now located at the Jeanne-Dufresnoy Centre near the corner of Chambly Road and Curé-Poirier Boulevard and can accommodate 35 people.

"In this case, the City of Longueuil made it clear that it would always give priority to the safety of the population of Longueuil. However, criminal acts have been committed in recent days, forcing an urgent intervention," the city said in a statement to CTV News on Monday.

Nearby residents told Noovo Info that there were incidents of people urinating in public in front of children and one case where a man chased another man with a knife. Police have made several arrests.

Longueuil police dismantle a homeless encampment on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (CTV News)

People living in the encampment were notified last week that the tents would be removed, the city said.

The city added that city partners, in collaboration with the regional health authority, will provide support and relocation services to homeless people affected by the dismantling, and encourage them to turn to the appropriate resources.

With files from CTV Montreal's Matt Gilmour and Noovo Info