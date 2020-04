MONTREAL -- City of Montreal official opposition leader Lionel Perez's daughter's engagement party was broken up Wednesday after neighbours called the police thinking that a group had gathered at his residence.

Perez said he and his family were celebrating at home and hired a musician to play in the driveway. His daughter lives with the family and her fiancé is in New York.

“Given the difficult situation we are currently experiencing, we have decided to proceed with the engagement by teleconference,” said Perez in a statement. “To try to bring a little cheerfulness, I asked a friend to play music in my driveway, while respecting the government guidelines of social distancing.”

A neighbour, perhaps thinking a large group had formed when hearing the music called the police, and officers responded.

“We immediately collaborated with the officers and put an end to this little celebration,” said Perez.

Perez said he understands the current climate can cause fear, and that the family respected physical distancing rules throughout the half-hour soiree.

“This lasted about 30 minutes, a short break during which my daughter and her fiancé were able to live a beautiful moment of hope despite the current crisis,” said Perez.