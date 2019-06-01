

CTV Montreal





The Lester B. Pearson School Board's enrollment has seen a sharp decline in recent years, making it likely that several schools will close in the coming years. Among them:

-Beurling Academy

-Lakeside Academy

-Lindsay Place

-St. Thomas

-Place Cartier and SACC adult & career centres

City councillor Sterling Downey sits on the board of Beurling Academy, the only English high school in Verdun.

The school's enrollment has dropped from 723 students in 2009 to 313 in 2019.

"We're not really sure," Downey said in an interview with CTV Montreal when asked where the students are going.

"Some of the students are going to schools with specialized programs."

With school closures looming, Downey talked about some of the options available to parents.

"There's been discussion of the school being closed and students being merged with Lasalle Comprehensive High School, but there's also the possibility of bringing in a tailored program that would fit the needs and necessities of the students in the area."