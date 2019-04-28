

On Sunday, Montreal’s city council voted to extend the state of emergency for the next five days, through Thursday, May 2.

The council met in a special session at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, not far from some of the worst-hit areas.

According to borough mayor Jim Beis, 11 homes have been evacuated this year, compared to hundreds during the 2017 floods.

Sunday’s meeting at the high school was the first time since 1926 where the Montreal city council has met offsite in an extraordinary session.

The province later confirmed several road closures, including:

Mirabel:

-Route 158 between Saint Simon Road and Highway 15

-Route 117 between Highway 158 and Highway 50



Saint-Joseph-du-Lac:

-Route 344 (Oka Road) at Main Road



Vaudreuil-Dorion:

-Route 340 between Leger and Paul-Gerin-Lajoie streets



To accomodate residents, the ARTM is offering free service on the Saint-Jerome line on weekdays starting Monday, April 29 until roads are reopened.



There are several bus routes in the Laurentians that will also be free: routes 9, 11, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 23, 27, 51, 52, 60, 61, 62, 71, 72, 73, 74, 88, 100, 101, 102, 103, 105 and 107

