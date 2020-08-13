Advertisement
City bus driver injured after crashing into tree in Montreal’s east end
Police are trying to determine what caused the driver of a city bus to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A city bus driver sustained minor injuries overnight after crashing into a large tree early Thursday morning in Montreal’s east end.
The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on Notre-Dame St. E, near the Clarence-Gagnon Ave. intersection in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve when the bus driver – who was travelling west – lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
Before coming into contact with the tree, the vehicle also hit a traffic light, causing it to dislodge from the ground.
There was no one onboard the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) bus and no pedestrians or other drivers were hurt, but damage to the vehicle is significant, Montreal police (SPVM) say.
An investigation has been opened by the SPVM in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the driver’s loss of control.
With files from The Canadian Press